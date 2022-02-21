Monday, February 21, 2022 3:10 pm
Putin recognizes separatist eastern Ukrainian regions
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU and LORNE COOK | Associated Press
MOSCOW -- Russian President President Vladimir Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that will severely ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that his country could invade Ukraine at any moment and use skirmishes as a pretext for an attack.
Putin's announcement comes after a meeting of the presidential Security Council and paves the way for Russia to openly send troops and weapons to the long-running conflict pitting Ukrainian forces against Moscow-backed rebels.
A 2015 peace deal ended large-scale fighting, but violence has simmered and has seen a spike in recent weeks amid the wider crisis.
