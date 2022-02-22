Britain drops all remaining virus rules

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that he is scrapping of the last domestic coronavirus restrictions in England, including the requirement for people with COVID-19 to self-isolate.

Johnson said the country was “moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility” as part of a plan for treating COVID-19 like other transmissible illnesses such as flu.

“We now have sufficient levels of immunity to complete the transition from protecting people with government interventions to relying on vaccines and treatments as the first line of defense,” Johnson said.

Despite warnings from scientists that ending restrictions could weaken the country's ability to monitor and track coronavirus, Johnson confirmed that mandatory self-isolation for people with COVID-19 will end starting Thursday, and the routine tracing of infected people's contacts will stop.

People will still be advised to stay home if they are sick – but will no longer get extra financial support introduced during the pandemic for those who miss work.

Many people who think they have COVID-19 may never know for sure. Starting April 1, lab-confirmed PCR tests for the virus will be available free only to older people and the immune-compromised.

The government will also stop offering the public free rapid virus tests, though they will be available privately for a price, as is already the case in many countries.

Yet the government stressed that the pandemic is not over and the virus could still spring nasty surprises.Johnson urged people not to “throw caution to the winds.”