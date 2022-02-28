German military aid to Ukraine signals shift

VIENNA – Germany's stunning decision to send anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine – abandoning its long-held refusal to export weapons to conflict zones – is nothing less than a historic break with its post-World War II foreign policy.

“A new reality,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz called it in an uncharacteristically rousing speech Sunday to a special session of parliament. The typically low-key Chancellor Scholz said Russia's invasion of Ukraine required a dramatically different response from Germany than in the past.

“With his invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, President Putin created a new reality,” Scholz told the Bundestag, his speech repeatedly greeted by applause, particularly his condemnations of the Russian leader. “This reality demands a clear answer. We've given one.”

Scholz said Germany is sending anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine. He also said the country is committing $113 billion to a special fund for its armed forces and will raise its defense spending above 2% of GDP, a measure on which it had long lagged.

Germany's about-face served as a potent example of just how fundamentally Russia's war in Ukraine is reshaping Europe's post-World War II security policy.

Germany's foreign policy has long been characterized by a strong aversion to the use of military force, an approach German politicians explain as rooted in its history of military aggression against its neighbors during the 20th century.

While a strong U.S. ally and NATO member, post-war Germany has attempted to maintain good ties with Moscow, a policy also driven by business interests and Germany's energy needs.

“Many of the things that Olaf Scholz said would have been unthinkable even months ago,” said Marcel Dirsus, a fellow at the University of Kiel's Institute for Security Policy. “It's become very clear that Russia has simply gone too far, and as a result, Germany is now waking up.”

The developments were all the more notable considering they followed another historic decision last week, when Germany took steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

German officials backed up their policy U-turn by calling it a necessary adjustment to a new normal.

“We cannot leave Ukraine defenseless against the aggressor who is bringing death and devastation to this country,” Annalena Baerbock, Germany's foreign minister, said Sunday. “If our world is different, then our politics must be different as well.”