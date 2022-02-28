Monday, February 28, 2022 7:40 am
UN: At least 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded
Associated Press
GENEVA, Switzerland -- The U.N. refugee agency said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week.
UNHCR head Filippo Grandi gave the latest update in a tweet.
Shabia Mantoo, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based agency, said she would soon provide details about the numbers by country.
