Chinese province in quarantine

China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading “stealth omicron” variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

The National Health Commission reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases in the latest 24-hour period, including 895 in the industrial province of Jilin. A government notice said that police permission would be required for people to leave the area or travel from one city to another.

While mainland China's numbers are small compared to many other countries, and even the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, they are the highest since COVID-19 killed thousands in the central city of Wuhan in early 2020. No deaths have been reported in the latest outbreaks.

Death toll reaches 75 in derailment

At least 75 people have died after a train derailed in Kinteta village in Congo's southern Lualaba province.

The toll from the freight train derailment last week rose from 60 to at least 75 over the weekend, Lualaba's provincial minister of interior Deodat Kapenda said. Those dead were likely illegal stowaways, according to U.N. Radio Okapi. At least 125 people were injured and have been taken to two hospitals in the region, Kapenda said.

The train derailed as it went up a hill and a number of wagons fell into a ravine, according to the provincial minister of social affairs Nathalie Lunda Ngandu. Train derailments are common in Congo, where rail lines and carriages are not well maintained. People will often hop on freight trains to travel long distances because of a lack of good roads and passenger trains.

German Air Force upgrading to F-35s

Germany will replace some of its aging Tornado bomber jets with U.S.-made F-35A Lightning II aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons, the country's defense minister said Monday.

Germany's air force commander, Ingo Gerhartz, said the Russian war in Ukraine made it necessary to choose Lockheed Martin's F-35s. Previously, the government had considered replacing the Luftwaffe's Tornados with a mix of different U.S. and European-made aircraft.

The German military does not have nuclear weapons of its own, but as part of the system of nuclear deterrence developed during the Cold War it maintained bombers capable of carrying U.S. atomic bombs, some of which are stationed in Germany.

British judge tosses Assange appeal

Britain's top court on Monday refused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange permission to appeal against a decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges. The court said it refused because the case “didn't raise an arguable point of law.”

Assange, 50, has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks' publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago. The case is now expected to be sent to British Home Secretary Priti Patel, who will decide whether to grant the extradition.

A British district court judge had initially rejected a U.S. extradition request on the grounds that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. U.S. authorities later provided assurances that the WikiLeaks founder wouldn't face severe treatment.