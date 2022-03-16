Ukraine sees hope for deal in peace talks

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine said it saw possible room for compromise Tuesday in talks with Russia, while Moscow's forces stepped up their bombardment of Kyiv, and an estimated 20,000 civilians fled the desperately encircled port city of Mariupol by way of a humanitarian corridor.

The fast-moving developments on the diplomatic front and on the ground came on the 20th day of Russia's invasion, as the number of Ukrainians fleeing the country amid Europe's heaviest fighting since World War II eclipsed 3 million.

A top Ukrainian negotiator, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, described the latest round of talks with the Russians, held via videoconference, as “very difficult and sticky” and said there were “fundamental contradictions” between the two sides, but added that “there is certainly room for compromise.” He said the talks will continue today.

Earlier in the day, another aide to Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy, Ihor Zhovkva, struck a more optimistic note, saying that the negotiations had become “more constructive” and that Russia had softened its stand by no longer airing its demands that Ukraine surrender.

In other developments Tuesday:

• The leaders of three European Union countries – Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia – visited the embattled capital, arriving by train in a bold show of support amid the danger.

• Large explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes, as Russia's bombardment of the capital appeared to become more systematic and edged closer to the city center, smashing apartments, a subway station and other civilian sites.

• A Russian state television employee who interrupted a live news program by protesting against the war with Ukraine was ordered to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles (about $270) by a Russian court Tuesday.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of Russia's state-run Channel One, walked into the studio during Monday's evening news show with a poster saying “no war” and “Russians against the war.” She spent the night in police custody before appearing in court Tuesday. She still could face up to 15 years in prison on charges of publicly spreading false information about the Russian military under new punitive legislation adopted a day after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

• A veteran videographer and a 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist working for Fox News were both killed when their vehicle came under fire outside of Kyiv, the network said on Tuesday.

Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova were traveling Monday in Horenka with Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall, who remains hospitalized.

• New European Union sanctions against Russia on Tuesday sought to deny oligarchs their love of luxury and block Russia from cashing in on its lucrative steel exports.

Britain also will impose additional import tariffs of 35% on Russian and Belarusian products ranging from vodka and white fish to iron, oil seeds and grain. Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich was slapped with an asset freeze and a travel ban.

• President Joe Biden will announce today that the U.S. is delivering a new round of military assistance to Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the decision.

Biden is expected to detail the assistance during a speech on the situation in Ukraine. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also scheduled to deliver video remarks to Congress this morning.

Before Tuesday's talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would press its demands that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO, adopt a neutral status and “demilitarize.”

In a statement that seemed to signal potential grounds for agreement with Moscow, Zelenskyy told European leaders gathered in London that he realizes NATO has no intention of accepting Ukraine.

“We have heard for many years about the open doors, but we also heard that we can't enter those doors,” he said. “This is the truth, and we have simply to accept it as it is.”

NATO does not admit nations with unsettled territorial conflicts. Zelenskyy has repeatedly said in recent weeks that he realizes NATO isn't going to offer membership to Ukraine and that he could consider a neutral status for his country but needs strong security guarantees from both the West and Russia.