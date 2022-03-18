Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a Moscow stadium and praised his country's troops in biblical terms Friday as they pressed their lethal attacks on Ukrainian cities with shelling and missiles.

“Shoulder to shoulder, they help and support each other,” Putin said of Russia's forces in a rare public appearance since the invasion three weeks ago that made Russia an outcast among countries and triggered antiwar protests at home. “We have not had unity like this for a long time,” he added to cheers from the crowd.

Moscow police said more than 200,000 people were in and around the Luzhniki stadium for the celebration marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula, seized from Ukraine.

The event included patriotic songs, including a performance of “Made in the U.S.S.R.,” with the opening lines “Ukraine and Crimea, Belarus and Moldova, it’s all my country.”

Seeking to portray the war as just, Putin paraphrased the Bible to say of Russia's troops: "There is no greater love than giving up one’s soul for one’s friends.” And he continued to insist his actions were necessary to prevent “genocide,” a claim flatly denied by leaders around the globe.

Standing on stage in a white turtleneck and a blue down jacket, Putin spoke for about five minutes. Some people, including presenters at the event, wore T-shirts or jackets with a “Z” -- a symbol seen on Russian tanks and other military vehicles in Ukraine and embraced by supporters of the war.

His quoting of the Bible and a Russian admiral of the 18th century reflected his increasing focus in recent years on history and religion as binding forces in Russia's post-Soviet society.

Video feeds of the event showed a loudly cheering, flag-waving crowd that broke into chants of “Russia!”

Several Telegram channels critical of the Kremlin reported that students and employees of state institutions in a number of regions were ordered by their superiors to attend rallies and concerts marking the Crimea anniversary. Those reports could not be independently verified.

In the wake of the invasion, Russia has cracked down harder on dissent and the flow of information, arresting thousands of antiwar protesters, banning sites such as Facebook and Twitter, and instituting tough prison sentences for what is deemed to be false reporting on the war, which Russia calls a “special military operation.”

The OVD-Info rights group that monitors political arrests reported that at least seven independent journalists had been detained ahead of or while covering the anniversary events in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The rally came as Russian troops continued to pound the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and launched a barrage of missiles on the outskirts of the western city of Lviv.

The early morning attack on Lviv's edge was the closest strike yet to the center of the city, which has become a crossroads for people fleeing from other parts of Ukraine and for others entering to deliver aid or fight. The war has swelled Lviv’s population by about 200,000.

In city after city around Ukraine, hospitals, schools and buildings where people sought safety have been attacked. Rescue workers continued to search for survivors in the ruins of a theater that was being used a shelter when it was blasted by a Russian airstrike Wednesday in the besieged southern city of Mariupol.

Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner, said at least 130 people had survived the theater bombing.

“But according to our data, there are still more than 1,300 people in these basements, in this bomb shelter,” Denisova told Ukrainian television. “We pray that they will all be alive, but so far there is no information about them.”

At Lviv, black smoke billowed for hours after the explosions, which hit a facility for repairing military aircraft near the city’s international airport, four miles from the center. One person was wounded, the regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, said.

Blasts hit in quick succession around 6 a.m., shaking nearby buildings, witnesses said. The missiles were launched from the Black Sea. Ukraine said it had shot down two of six missiles in the volley.

Lviv is close to the Polish border and well behind the main lines of battle, but the area has not been spared Russia's attacks. In the worst, nearly three dozen people were killed last weekend in a strike on a military training base near the city.

Early morning barrages also hit a residential building in the Podil neighborhood of Kyiv, killing at least one person, according to emergency services, who said 98 people were evacuated from the building. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 19 were wounded in the shelling.

Two others were killed when strikes hit residential and administrative buildings in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, according to the regional governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The fighting has led nearly 3.3 million people to flee Ukraine, the U.N. estimates. The death toll remains unknown, though thousands of civilians and soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s defenses have proved much stronger than expected, and Russia “didn’t know what we had for defense or how we prepared to meet the blow.”

The World Health Organization said it has confirmed 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities, with 12 people killed.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that U.S. officials are examining possible war crimes and that if the intentional targeting of civilians by Russia is confirmed, there will be “massive consequences.”

The U.N. political chief, Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, also called for an investigation into civilian casualties. She said many of the daily attacks battering Ukrainian cities “are reportedly indiscriminate" and involve the use of “explosive weapons with a wide impact area.”

About 35,000 civilians left Mariupol during the previous two days, authorities said Friday.

Both Ukraine and Russia this week reported some progress in negotiations.

Earlier this week, an official in Zelenskyy’s office, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks, told the Associated Press that Ukraine was prepared to discuss a neutral status for the country in return, in part, for binding security guarantees.

Russia has demanded that NATO pledge never to admit Ukraine to the alliance or station forces there.

Yuras Karmanau of the Associated Press in Lviv, Ukraine, and other AP journalists around the world contributed to this story.