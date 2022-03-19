3 Russians arrive at space station

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, colors that appeared to match the Ukrainian flag. The men were the first new arrivals on the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month.

Russian space corporation Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov blasted off successfully from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft. They docked three hours later, joining two Russians, four Americans and a German on the orbiting outpost.

Meanwhile, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Friday played down recent comments by the head of Russia's space agency that the United States would have to use broomsticks to fly to space after Russia said it would stop supplying rocket engines to U.S. companies.

“He spouts off every now and then. But at the end of the day, he's worked with us,” Nelson told The Associated Press.

Iran tweaks uranium to detect cancer

Iran has converted a fraction of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium into material crucial for detecting cancers and other diseases, the U.N. nuclear watchdog and an Iranian media report said Friday.

Iran's decision to convert the uranium takes it out of a form that can potentially be further refined into weapons-grade levels. The development comes as talks in Vienna over restoring Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers hang in the balance.

Negotiators previously said they had reached the end of a monthslong effort to find a way to bring both the United States and Iran back into the accord – just as a Russian demand threw the talks into a chaotic pause.

Assad visits Arab nation; 1st since '11

Syrian President Bashar Assad was in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, his office said, marking his first visit to an Arab country since Syria's civil war erupted in 2011.

In a statement posted on its social media pages, the office says that Assad met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and the ruler of Dubai. The visit sends the clearest signal yet that the Arab world is willing to re-engage with Syria's once widely shunned president.

Samoa locks down amid 1st outbreak

Samoa will go into lockdown today as it faces its first outbreak of COVID-19 after a woman who was about to leave the country tested positive.

Although health authorities have so far found just a single case, it is the first time Samoa has found any unexplained cases in the community and likely points to an undetected outbreak that has been going on for days or even weeks.

Samoa and several neighboring Pacific island nations were among the last places on earth to avoid virus outbreaks. But the more transmissible omicron variant has changed the equation, and one by one the island nations have been succumbing to COVID-19.

East Timor holds presidential election

Nearly a million people in East Timor were voting for president early today in an election that will test the young nation's stability amid a protracted political crisis and economic uncertainty.

Incumbent Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres, 67, a former guerilla leader from the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor party, known by its local acronym Fretilin, is running against 15 other candidates, including four women. Surveys showed Guterres and former President Jose Ramos-Horta, whose popularity owes much to their history as fighters in East Timor's struggle for independence from Indonesia, are among the front-runners, with Ramos-Horta in the lead.

The winner is scheduled to take the oath of office Sunday to mark the 20th anniversary of East Timor's independence from Indonesia, which had invaded the former Portuguese colony in 1975.

Court rejects Brazil leader-favored app

A justice of Brazil's Supreme Court on Friday ordered the shutdown of messaging app Telegram nationwide, arguing it has not cooperated with authorities. The move is a blow to President Jair Bolsonaro, who has more than 1 million followers on the platform and defends it as a key tool for his reelection bid in October.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes said in his ruling that Telegram repeatedly ignored requests from Brazilian authorities, including a police request to block profiles and provide information linked to blogger Allan dos Santos, an ally of Bolsonaro's accused of spreading falsehoods. The justice added that Telegram has also failed to name a legal representative in Brazil, unlike its competitors.

Great Barrier Reef suffering: Report

Australia's Great Barrier Reef is suffering widespread and severe coral bleaching due to high ocean temperatures two years after a mass bleaching event, a government agency said Friday.

The report by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Authority, which manages the world's largest coral reef ecosystem, comes three days before a United Nations delegation is due to assess whether the reef's World Heritage listing should be downgraded due to the ravages of climate change.

The reef has suffered significantly from coral bleaching caused by unusually warm ocean temperatures in 2016, 2017 and 2020 that damaged two-thirds of the coral.