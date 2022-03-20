4 Marines killed in air crash in Norway

HELSINKI  Four U.S. Marines were killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to Russias war in Ukraine, authorities said Saturday.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted that they died in the crash on Friday night. The cause was under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

The Marines, assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, were taking part in a NATO exercise called Cold Response.

The U.S. says the identities of the Marines wouldnt be immediately provided in keeping with policy on notifying relatives.

The aircraft was an MV-22B Osprey. It had a crew of four and was out on a training mission in Nordland County in northern Norway, the countrys armed forces said in a statement.

It was on its way north to Bodoe, where it was scheduled to land just before 6 p.m. Friday. The Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe. Police said a search and rescue mission was launched immediately. At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the police arrived at the scene and confirmed that the crew of four had died.

The Cold Response drill includes around 30,000 troops, 220 aircraft and 50 vessels from 27 countries. Non-NATO members Finland and Sweden are also participating. The exercises began March 14 and end April 1.

No cause was given for the crash. The Norwegian armed forces said that Cold Response will carry on as planned, with the measures we have to take due to the weather.

A Norwegian rescue helicopter spotted the crash site late Friday and local Red Cross crews were assigned to assist police on the ground, Norwegian media said.