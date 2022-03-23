The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Wednesday, March 23, 2022 12:10 pm

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA | Associated Press

 

KYIV, Ukraine -- NATO is estimating that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in a month of fighting in Ukraine.

A senior NATO military official said Wednesday the estimate was based on information from Ukrainian officials, what Russia has released -- intentionally or not -- and intelligence gathered from open sources.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO.

 

              

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  