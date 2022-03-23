Wednesday, March 23, 2022 12:10 pm
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA | Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine -- NATO is estimating that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in a month of fighting in Ukraine.
A senior NATO military official said Wednesday the estimate was based on information from Ukrainian officials, what Russia has released -- intentionally or not -- and intelligence gathered from open sources.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO.
