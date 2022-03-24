Lion, wolf evacuated safely from Ukraine

RADAUTI, Romania – Simba the lion and a wolf named Akyla have been evacuated from a zoo in war-torn Ukraine and brought to safety in Romania in what an animal rights group involved in the operation says was a four-day mission “full of dangers” further hampered by border entry bureaucracy.

The adult male lion and the gray wolf, who were fully awake during the dangerous journey due to lack of tranquilizers in Ukraine, arrived Monday at a zoo in Radauti, from a zoo in Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine.

Now at a safe distance from the conflict and after spending four days in cages in the back of a van, the two animals were recovering from the journey in their new enclosure Wednesday.

The evacuation of the large animals was made possible due to the efforts and cooperation of several animal rights groups and private citizens, including two men from the U.K. who volunteered to enter Ukraine to rescue the animals and drive them to safety.

“I couldn't find a driver from Romania to go and help, also not from Ukraine, so these guys were absolutely fabulous – they put their lives in danger,” said Roxana Ciornei, president of the Romania-based animal rights group Patrocle's House. “But they arrived safely here.”

The van carrying the animals could not secure permission by the authorities to cross through Romania's Siret border point. This left the drivers no choice but to twice traverse the towering Carpathian Mountains – which arch across the countries' common border – from west to east adding nearly 620 miles to their journey.

“It was a team of people acting in good faith to do everything they could to rescue those animals,” said Gabriel Paun, EU director at Animals International.