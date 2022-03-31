UN laments 'crisis' of unintended pregnancy

UNITED NATIONS – The U.N. Population Fund says new research shows that nearly half of all pregnancies worldwide – 121 million annually – are unintended, which it calls “a neglected crisis.”

In its annual State of World Population Report 2022 released Wednesday, the fund said over 60% of unintended pregnancies end in abortion and an estimated 45% of abortions are unsafe, causing 5% to 13% of maternal deaths.

According to the fund's research, an estimated 257 million women globally who want to avoid pregnancy are not using safe and modern methods of contraception, and in 47 countries about 40% of sexually active women were not using any contraceptive methods.

Nigerian gunmen attack train near capital

Gunmen attacked a train near Nigeria's capital on Monday night with explosives and gunfire, killing an unspecified number of the nearly 1,000 passengers on board, authorities and survivors told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The attackers used explosives to first blow up the rail track before opening fire on the train near Abuja in northwest Nigeria, according to Fidet Okhiria, chief executive of the state-owned Nigerian Railway Corporation. Many people are also feared to have been abducted during the “unprecedented” attack, he said.

South Korea launches first solid-fuel rocket

South Korea said it conducted its first successful launch of a solid-fuel rocket Wednesday in what it called a major step toward acquiring a space surveillance capability amid rising animosities with rival North Korea.

The launch came six days after North Korea carried out its first intercontinental ballistic missile test since 2017 in an apparent attempt to expand its weapons arsenal and increase pressure on the Biden administration amid stalled disarmament talks.

El Salvador increases sentences for gangs

El Salvador's Congress on Wednesday increased sentences for crimes committed by gang members, expanding on a state of emergency lawmakers granted last weekend as President Nayib Bukele pursues the country's powerful street gangs.

The vote came the day after El Salvador experienced its first day without a killing since imposing a state of emergency following a rash of gang violence last weekend. On Saturday alone 62 people were killed.

Neglect led to over 200 baby deaths in Britain

A review into a scandal-hit British hospital group concluded Wednesday that persistent failures in maternity care contributed to the avoidable deaths of more than 200 babies over two decades.

Former senior midwife Donna Ockenden led an investigation into almost 1,600 incidents between 2000 and 2019, including cases of stillbirth, neonatal death, maternal death and other severe complications in mothers and newborns.