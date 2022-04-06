Car rams Russian Embassy gate in Romania; driver dead

BUCHAREST, Romania -- A car carrying containers of flammable substances crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital early Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing the driver, police said.

The sedan rammed into the gate at about 6 a.m. Wednesday but did not enter the Bucharest embassy compound. Video of the aftermath showed the car engulfed in flames as security personnel ran through the area.

According to police, firefighters who arrived at the scene were able to put the fire out, but the driver died at the scene.

The case prosecutor who arrived at the scene told reporters that several containers with flammable substances were discovered inside the car, which will be examined by forensics experts. The crash was under investigation and an autopsy will be carried out, said the prosecutor, Bogdan Staicu.

In a statement after the incident, the Russian embassy expressed condolences to the family of the driver. The embassy said no employees were injured.

Russia’s ambassador to Romania, Valery Kuzmin, told a Russian state-owned TV channel that the embassy in Bucharest has “repeatedly” received threats by email, according to the state news agency Tass.

“The atmosphere that has been gradually forming here is very tense,” Kuzmin said.

Romania, which shares a long land border with Ukraine, has taken in more than 600,000 refugees since Russia invaded its neighbor. Since the war started Feb. 24, protesters have gathered outside Russia’s embassy in the capital to call for an end to the Russian aggression.