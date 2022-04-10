European leaders stream to Ukrainian capital

LONDON  U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Saturday joined the stream of European leaders showing support for Ukraine by traveling to the nations capital for face-to-face meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Johnsons surprise visit included a pledge of new military assistance, including 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems. This came a day after he promised to send an additional $130 million of high-grade equipment to Ukraine, saying Britain wanted to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

Johnson also confirmed further economic support, guaranteeing an additional $500 million in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking Britains total loan guarantee to up to $1 billion.

Today I met my friend President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv as a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine, Johnson said on Twitter. Were setting out a new package of financial & military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his countrys struggle against Russias barbaric campaign.

As Zelenskyy makes a continuous round of virtual appearances to drum up support from lawmakers around the world, an increasing number of European leaders have decided the time is right to travel to Ukraines capital, Kyiv, for in-person talks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was in Kyiv on Friday, after earlier visits from the Czech, Polish and Slovenian prime ministers.

Nehammer met with Zelenskyy earlier Saturday and pledged that the EU would continue to ratchet up sanctions against Russia until the war stops.

As long as people are dying, every sanction is still insufficient, he said, adding that Austrian embassy staff will return to Kyiv from western Ukraine.

Von der Leyen traveled to Warsaw on Saturday to lead a fundraising event for Ukraine. She was joined by Polish President Andrzej Duda, with Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appearing by video link.

The event ended with Julian Lennon singing his father John Lennons peace song Imagine, which he said is the first time he did so publicly.