Monday, April 11, 2022 12:10 pm
North Macedonia: Teachers strike as power, food prices soar
Associated Press
SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- State kindergarten and primary school teachers in North Macedonia began a strike Monday, seeking substantial pay raises amid a cost of living crisis.
The teachers' union is pressing the government for annual salary increases during the next two years, which would take their average monthly salary from about $436 now to $760 in 2024.
The center-left government has ruled out any new salary increase for teachers this year. It has already increased the minimum monthly salary in the country in a bid to ease discontent about high living costs triggered by a sharp hike in energy and food prices.
Annual inflation in the small Balkan country of about 1.8 million increased for the ninth straight month in March, to reach a 14-year high of 8.8% from 7,6% in February.
Education Minister Jeton Shaqiri called on the teachers' union to join in urgent talks to seek a compromise.
Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski called on strikers “to put first the interests of children and make sure that the educational process is not disrupted.”
