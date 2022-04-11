North Macedonia: Teachers strike as power, food prices soar

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- State kindergarten and primary school teachers in North Macedonia began a strike Monday, seeking substantial pay raises amid a cost of living crisis.

The teachers' union is pressing the government for annual salary increases during the next two years, which would take their average monthly salary from about $436 now to $760 in 2024.

The center-left government has ruled out any new salary increase for teachers this year. It has already increased the minimum monthly salary in the country in a bid to ease discontent about high living costs triggered by a sharp hike in energy and food prices.

Annual inflation in the small Balkan country of about 1.8 million increased for the ninth straight month in March, to reach a 14-year high of 8.8% from 7,6% in February.

Education Minister Jeton Shaqiri called on the teachers' union to join in urgent talks to seek a compromise.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski called on strikers “to put first the interests of children and make sure that the educational process is not disrupted.”