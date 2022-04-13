French election has EU implications

STRASBOURG, France – French President Emmanuel Macron and extreme-right politician Marine Le Pen voiced two radically opposed visions of Europe on Tuesday: one resolutely advocating for the bloc of 27 nations, the other defending her French nationalist mottos.

If Macron falters in France's April 24 presidential runoff between the two, the far-right could be at the helm of the European Union, an abhorrent idea to most leaders in the bloc.

Experts say a win for Le Pen would have immense repercussions on the functioning of the EU. Not only would her coming to power damage the democratic values and commercial rules of the bloc, but it would also threaten the EU's common front and sanctions in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Macron headed on Tuesday to Strasbourg, the seat of the EU parliament, to speak about France's role in Europe. All polls show he is the favorite in the runoff, but Le Pen has significantly narrowed the gap compared to when Macron handily won five years ago.

“Nationalism is war,” Macron warned in front of thousands of supporters waiving French and European flags.

At a time when “war is back on the European continent ... it's through Europe that we will build peace,” he said, welcoming a big Ukrainian flag being waived in front of the stage.

“Europe is a treasure we patiently built, but which will also allow us to respond to the challenges of the future,” he added.

France has always stood at the heart of the EU – a founding member that has partnered with neighbor and historical rival Germany to turn the bloc into an economic giant and an icon of Western values.

It is a pedestal few want to offer to Le Pen. The National Rally leader wants to establish national border controls on imports and people, reduce the French contribution to the EU budget and cease to recognize that European law has primacy over national law.

She has proposed removing taxes on hundreds of goods and wants to reduce taxes on fuel – which would go against the EU's free market rules and efforts to fight climate change.

Although Le Pen has excised Frexit from her platform, her hostility toward the EU is still clear. She refuted critics' charges that her policies would amount to a French exit from the EU. Instead, she said the EU can be changed “from within.”

Macron accused Le Pen of speaking “nonsense.”

“She explains that she won't pay the bill for the (EU) club, that she will change the rules, but will change the rules alone” he said. “It means she wants to get out (of the EU) but doesn't dare say it anymore.”

Le Pen has built close links with the Kremlin over the years. In her previous bid to become the French president in 2017, she called for strong security ties with Moscow to jointly combat radical Islamic groups. She also pledged to recognize Crimea – the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 – as part of Russia.

Le Pen acknowledged Russia's invasion of Ukraine has “partially” changed her views about Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he was “wrong” and expressing her support for the Ukrainian people and refugees.