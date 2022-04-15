Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region

KYIV, Ukraine -- More than 900 bodies of civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing Friday.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, said the bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95% died from gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said.

More bodies are being found every day, under rubble and in mass graves, he added.

“The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses,” he said.