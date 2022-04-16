Religious slaughter at stake

PARIS  As she cooks lunch and talks politics, Sarah Gutmann has a nasty feeling  of would-be French president Marine Le Pen invading the privacy of her home and meddling with her Jewish faith and the plates of chicken and kosher sausages that she is frying for her husband and their eldest son.

Thats because the far-right candidate wants to outlaw ritual slaughter if shes elected next Sunday. And that could directly impact how Gutmann feeds her family and exercises her religious freedom. She and her husband, Benjamin, say they would have to think about leaving France if the government interfered with observant Jews kosher diets. Their fear is that under Le Pen, targeting ritually slaughtered meats could be just the start of steps to make French Jews and Muslims feel unwelcome.

Attacking the way we eat impinges on our privacy and that is very serious, Gutmann said.

The intention is to target minority populations that bother her and send a message to voters who are against these minorities: Vote for me, because I will attack them and perhaps, with time, make them leave.

Muslim shopper Hayat Ettabet said her family might be forced to illegally slaughter at home to stay within their religious rules, bleeding out animals in the bathroom, back to the way it was.

Le Pen says all animals should be stunned before slaughter, and frames the issue as one of animal welfare. Thats unacceptable to observant Jews and Muslims who believe stunning causes unnecessary animal suffering and that their ritual slaughters for kosher and halal meats are more humane.

With the largest populations of Muslims and Jews in western Europe, the issue has major potential repercussions for France and could hit communities that buy French meat exports. The issue is one of the many fault lines between Le Pen and incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and the starkly different visions of France they are presenting for next Sundays election runoff vote. It is expected to be far closer than in 2017, when the centrist Macron beat Le Pen by a landslide.

We have never been so close to having an extreme-right regime, Gutmann said. The alarm bell is ringing.

Le Pens France would be more inwardly focused, with far fewer immigrants and rights for those already here, less tolerance for non-Christian traditions, and less tightly bound to the European Union and the outside world.

Macron is largely promising the opposite as he seeks a second five-year term. Macron zeroed in on Le Pens proposals for ending slaughter without stunning to emphasize their political differences. He said he doesnt want a France that prevents Muslims or Jews from eating as their religion prescribes.

Le Pen says she doesnt want that either. But alarmed Jews and Muslims find her hard to believe. Le Pen is not opposed to other practices deemed cruel by animal welfare campaigners, such as bullfighting or hunting, a tradition deeply anchored in rural France where she is trawling for votes. Her focus on religious meats smacks of hypocrisy to Jews and Muslims who see an attack disguised as animal welfare.