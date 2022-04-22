World virus cases, deaths fall sharply

BERLIN – The World Health Organization says the number of reported new COVID-19 cases worldwide fell by nearly a quarter last week, continuing a decline since the end of March.

The Geneva-based U.N. health agency said nearly 5.59 million cases were reported April 11-17, 24% fewer than in previous week. Newly reported deaths dropped 21% to 18,215.

The agency said “these trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries are progressively changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.”