Blast kills dozens at Afghan school

KABUL, Afghanistan – A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in northern Afghanistan on Friday killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.

Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy culture and information minister, said the bombing in Imam Saheb, in Kunduz Province, also wounded another 43 people, many of them students.

No one claimed responsibility, but Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate Friday claimed a series of bombings that happened a day earlier, the worst of which was an attack on a Shiite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif that killed at least 12 Shiite Muslim worshippers and wounded scores more.

Tension grows at Jerusalem holy site

Israeli police in full riot gear stormed a sensitive Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims on Friday after Palestinian youths hurled stones at a gate where they were stationed.

The renewed violence at the site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, came despite Israel temporarily halting Jewish visits, which are seen by the Palestinians as a provocation. Medics said more than two dozen Palestinians were wounded before the clashes subsided hours later.

Friday evening, Israel said Palestinian militants in Gaza fired two rockets from the territory.

Europe saw hottest summer in 2021

Scientists say last summer was the hottest summer on record in Europe, with temperatures a full 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the average for the previous three decades.

A report released Friday by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service found that although spring 2021 was cooler than average, the summer months were marked by “severe and long-lasting heatwaves” that saw numerous new temperature records, including an unprecedented 119 degrees measured in Sicily last August.

Large Hadron Collider fires up again

The world's biggest particle accelerator restarted Friday after more than three years of upgrading and maintenance.

The 17-mile Large Hadron Collider, located under a Swiss-French border area near Geneva, is perhaps best known for helping confirm the subatomic Higgs boson in 2012.

Experiments ran from 2010 to 2012 and from 2015 to 2018. This round is expected to last until 2026.

No ticket for driver hitting 257 mph

German prosecutors have decided not to press charges against a Czech millionaire who drove a high-powered sportscar along a German highway at speeds of at least 257 mph.

Most of Germany's highway network has no speed limit, but drivers can still face charges for recklessness.

But prosecutors in the town of Stendal told the dpa news agency that they reviewed footage of the stunt and believed Radim Passer had not endangered anyone when he pushed his Bugatti Chiron to extreme speeds between Berlin and Hannover because he had chosen the best time and conditions.