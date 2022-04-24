Tour boat off Japan sinks with 26 aboard

TOKYO – A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in the frigid waters of northern Japan on Saturday, hours after sending a distress call that it was sinking, the coast guard said.

No survivors had been found after more than 10 hours of intense search involving six patrol boats, five aircraft and divers.

High waves and strong winds were observed in the area around noon. The 19-ton Kazu 1 made an emergency call in early afternoon, saying the ship's bow had flooded.

Tremor in Poland traps coal miners

Rescue workers in southern Poland have reached four of the 10 miners who went missing early Saturday over 2,900 feet deep after a powerful underground tremor and methane gas discharge hit, mining authorities said. It was Poland's second coal mine accident in a week.

The condition of the four was not immediately released, and officials said there was no verbal contact with any of the missing miners.

Woman gets high office in Holy See

Pope Francis made key appointments in his newly reformed Vatican bureaucracy Saturday, naming new deputies for the doctrine office and confirming the highest-ranked woman in the Holy See as the No. 2 in the development office.

The appointments are some of the first since Francis last month issued his long-awaited overhaul of the Vatican Curia, or bureaucracy, which acts as the central government for the 1.3-billion strong Catholic Church.

New Ebola case confirmed in Congo

A new Ebola case has been confirmed in Congo's northwest Equateur Province in the city of Mbandaka, Congo health authorities said Saturday, declaring an outbreak almost four months after the last one ended in the central African nation. The one case was confirmed in a 31-year-old man who began experiencing symptoms April 5.

He died last week at an Ebola treatment center.