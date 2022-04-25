Ukrainians mark Easter with hope

KYIV, Ukraine – The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital of Kyiv on Sunday with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them in places like Mariupol.

St. Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv was ringed by hundreds of worshippers with baskets to be blessed. Inside, a woman clutched the arm of a soldier, turning briefly to kiss his elbow. Other soldiers prayed, holding handfuls of candles, then crossed themselves. An older woman slowly made her way through the crowd and stands of flickering candles. One young woman held daffodils.

Outside the cathedral, a soldier who gave only his first name, Mykhailo, used his helmet as an Easter basket. He said he didn't have another.

“I hope I'll only have to use the helmet for this,” he said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a service elsewhere in Kyiv urged Ukrainians not to let anger at the war overwhelm them.

“All of us believe our sunrise will come soon,” he said.

The spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians called for the opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, saying a human tragedy is unfolding in the country.

The Russian military reported hitting 423 Ukrainian targets overnight, including fortified positions and troop concentrations, while its warplanes destroyed 26 Ukrainian military sites, including an explosives factory and several artillery depots.

Most of Sunday's fighting focused on the Donbas region, where Ukrainian forces are concentrated and where Moscow-backed separatists controlled some territory before the war. Since failing to capture Kyiv, the Russians are aiming to gain full control over the eastern industrial heartland.

Russian forces launched fresh airstrikes on a Mariupol steel plant where an estimated 1,000 civilians are sheltering along with about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters. The Azovstal steel mill where the defenders are holed up is the last corner of resistance in the city, which the Russians have otherwise occupied.

Meanwhile, the U.S. secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Zelenskyy in the highest-level visit to the war-torn country's capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia's invasion. Zelenskyy planned to press the West for more powerful weapons.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I spoke Saturday night in Istanbul during midnight Mass leading into the Easter holiday. He is considered first among equals among Eastern Orthodox patriarchs, which gives him prominence but not the power of a Catholic pope.

With the Orthodox church split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, some worshippers hoped the holy day could inspire gestures of peacemaking. “The church can help,” said one man who gave only his first name, Serhii, as he came to a church in Kyiv under the Moscow Patriarchate.

He and others brought baskets to be blessed by priests for Easter, with flicks of a brush sprinkling holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniel's.

Residents of rural villages battered by the war approached the holiday with some defiance.

“We'll celebrate Easter no matter what, no matter much horror,” said Kateryna Lazarenko, 68, in the northern village of Ivanivka outside Chernihiv, where ruined Russian tanks still littered the roads.

“How do I feel? Very nervous, everyone is nervous,” said another resident, Olena Koptyl, as she prepared her Easter bread. “The Easter holiday doesn't bring any joy. I'm crying a lot. We cannot forget how we lived.”

She and 12 others spent a month sheltering from Russian soldiers in the basement of her home before the soldiers withdrew.