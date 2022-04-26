The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022 11:40 am

2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten

 

Associated Press

MOSCOW -- A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.

Citing preliminary information, federal lawmaker and former governor Sergei Morozov wrote on the VK social network that a man had entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma in central Russia and shot a female staff member and children before shooting himself.

Local health officials say one other staff member was wounded.

