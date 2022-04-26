N. Korea to boost nuclear capability

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to bolster his country's nuclear capability “at the maximum speed.”

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said early today that Kim made the remarks during a military parade the previous night. KCNA cites Kim as saying North Korea will “continue to take steps to further bolster and develop its nuclear forces at the maximum speed.”

Kim's speech came as North Korea remains locked in a long-running diplomatic standoff with the United States over the North's nuclear program.

Beijing to face mass COVID-19 testing

Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown.

The Chinese capital began mass testing people in one of its 16 districts where most of the new cases have been found. The city also imposed lockdowns on individual residential buildings and one section of the city. Late in the day, health officials said the testing would be expanded Tuesday to all but five outlying districts.

While only 70 cases have been found since the outbreak surfaced Friday, authorities have rolled out strict measures under China's “zero-COVID” approach to try to prevent a further spread of the virus.

Turkish activist gets life for protest role

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced prominent Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison without parole, finding him guilty of trying to overthrow the government with mass protests in 2013. Western governments and rights groups criticized the ruling, with one calling it “a travesty of justice of spectacular proportions.”

Kavala, 64, has been jailed in Silivri prison, on the outskirts of Istanbul, since he was detained in 2017, accused of financing the protests. He and other defendants denied all the accusations and are expected to appeal the verdicts.

Sudan aims to quell tribal fighting

Sudan's military deployed further troops to West Darfur province to help stop tribal fighting that claimed the lives of more than 175 people over the past five days, officials and aid agencies said Monday.

The peak of the fighting between Arabs and the African Masalit tribe was Sunday in the town of Kreinik, 50 miles east of the provincial capital of Genena. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the violence, which grew out of the killing of two Arab people Thursday in Kreinik by unknown assailants.

Disasters to grow, UN report warns

A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says.

If current trends continue the world will go from around 400 disasters per year in 2015 to an onslaught of about 560 catastrophes a year by 2030, the scientific report by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction said. By comparison from 1970 to 2000, the world suffered just 90 to 100 medium to large-scale disasters a year, the report said.

The number of extreme heat waves in 2030 will be three times what it was in 2001 and there will be 30% more droughts, the report predicted. It's not just natural disasters amplified by climate change, it's COVID-19, economic meltdowns and food shortages.