No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine -- Russian President Vladimir Putin used a major patriotic holiday Monday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict was headed, as his forces continued to pummel targets across the country with few signs of significant progress.

The Russian leader oversaw a Victory Day parade on Red Square, with troops marching in formation, military hardware on display, and a brass band blaring to mark the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.

But his much-anticipated speech offered no new insights to how he intended to salvage the grinding war -- and instead stuck to allegations that Ukraine posed a threat to Russia, even though Russia’s nuclear-armed forces are far superior in numbers and firepower.

“The danger was rising by the day,” he said as he surveyed the troops. “Russia has given a pre-emptive response to aggression. It was a forced, timely and the only correct decision.”

Ukrainian leaders and their Western backers have often rejected claims that Ukraine posed any threat to its giant neighbor.

Many analysts had suggested Putin might use his speech to declare some sort of limited victory -- potentially in the besieged strategic port city of Mariupol -- as he looks for an exit from the conflict that has unleashed punishing sanctions from the West and strained Russia’s resources. Others suggested he might order a nationwide mobilization to beef up the depleted ranks for an extended conflict.

There was “nothing significant in Putin’s speech today, but he will need to make a decision regarding mobilization in the coming weeks,” wrote Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Philadelphia-based Foreign Policy Research Institute, on Twitter.

As Putin laid a wreath in Moscow, air-raid sirens echoed again in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared in his own Victory Day address that his country would eventually defeat the Russians.

“Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine,” he said in a video released to mark the holiday. “We have never fought against anyone. We always fight for ourselves.... We are fighting for freedom for our children, and therefore we will win.”

An adviser to Zelenskyy also pushed back against the idea that Ukraine and its Western allies posed any threat to Russia.

Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter that “NATO countries were not going to attack Russia. Ukraine did not plan to attack Crimea,” which Russia seized in 2014.

The Ukrainian military’s General Staff warned Monday of a high probability of missile strikes on the holiday, and Britain’s Defense Ministry said in its daily assessment Russian forces could increasingly subject Ukrainian towns and cities to “intense and indiscriminate bombardments with little or no regard for civilian casualties" as they run short of precision-guided munitions.

In fact, more than 60 people were feared dead after a Russian bomb flattened a Ukrainian school being used as a shelter in Bilohorivka, an eastern village, Ukrainian officials said.

----

Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Yesica Fisch of the Associated Press in Bakhmut, David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv and AP staff around the world contributed to this story.