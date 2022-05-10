Tuesday, May 10, 2022 11:40 am
Ukraine official: 44 dead found from March building collapse
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine -- A Ukrainian official says authorities have found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building destroyed by Russia in March.
Oleh Synehubov, the head of Kharkiv’s regional administration, made the announcement Tuesday via a message on social media. Izyum is in the Kharkiv region.
He said the five-story building had collapsed with the civilians inside.
He said: “This is another horrible war crime of the Russian occupiers against the civilian population!”
Izyum is an eastern Ukrainian city that Russia has been holding as a key front-line node.
Synehubov did not identify specifically where the building was.
