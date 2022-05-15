Ukraine says Russians abandon Kharkiv area

KYIV, Ukraine  Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraines second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscows forces engaged in a grinding battle for the countrys eastern industrial heartland.

Ukraines general staff said the Russian forces were pulling back from the northeastern city of Kharkiv and focusing on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern province of Donetsk in order to deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was entering a new  long-term  phase of the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said Ukrainians were doing their maximum to drive out the invaders and that the outcome of the war would depend on support from Europe and other allies.

No one today can predict how long this war will last, Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address late Friday.

In a show of support, a U.S. Senate delegation led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell met with the Ukrainian president Saturday in Kyiv.

A video posted on Zelenskyys Telegram account showed McConnell, who represents the state of Kentucky, and fellow Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas greeting him.

Their trip came after Kentuckys other senator, Rand Paul, blocked until next week Senate approval of an additional $40 billion to help Ukraine and its allies withstand Russias 3-month-old invasion.

After failing to capture Kyiv after the Feb. 24 invasion, President Vladimir Putin has shifted his focus eastward to the Donbas, an industrial region where Ukraine has battled Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

Russias offensive aims to encircle Ukraines most experienced and best-equipped troops, who are deployed in the east, and to seize parts of the Donbas that remain in Ukraines control.

Airstrikes and artillery barrages make it extremely dangerous for journalists to move around in the east, hindering efforts to get a full picture of the fighting. But it appears to be a back-and-forth slog without major breakthroughs on either side.

Russia has captured some Donbas villages and towns, including Rubizhne, which had a prewar population of about 55,000.

Zelenskyy said Ukraines forces have also made progress in the east, retaking six towns or villages in the past day.

Kharkiv, which is near the Russian border and only 50 miles southwest of the Russian city of Belgorod, has undergone weeks of intense shelling. The largely Russian-speaking city with a prewar population of 1.4 million was a key Russian military objective earlier in the war, when Moscow hoped to capture and hold major cities.

Ukraine appears to have won the Battle of Kharkiv, said the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington. Ukrainian forces prevented Russian troops from encircling, let alone seizing, Kharkiv and then expelled them from around the city, as they did to Russian forces attempting to seize Kyiv.

Regional Gov. Oleh Sinegubov said via the Telegram messaging app that there had been no shelling attacks on Kharkiv in the past day.

He added that Ukraine launched a counteroffensive near Izyum, a city 78 miles south of Kharkiv that has been held by Russia since at least the beginning of April.

Fighting was fierce on the Siversky Donets River near the city of Severodonetsk, where Ukraine has launched counterattacks but failed to halt Russias advance, said Oleh Zhdanov, an independent Ukrainian military analyst.

The fate of a large portion of the Ukrainian army is being decided  there are about 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers, he said.

Russian forces suffered heavy losses in a Ukrainian attack that destroyed a pontoon bridge they were using to try to cross the same river in the town of Bilohorivka, Ukrainian and British officials said.

Britains defense ministry said Russia lost significant armored maneuver elements of at least one battalion tactical group in the attack. A Russian battalion tactical group consists of about 1,000 troops.

The ministry said the risky river crossing was a sign of the pressure the Russian commanders are under to make progress in their operations in eastern Ukraine.

In his video address, Zelenskyy warned that the war was causing a food crisis around the world as Russian blockades Ukrainian grain from leaving port.

The Group of Seven leading economies echoed that, saying Saturday that Russias war of aggression has generated one of the most severe food and energy crises in recent history, which now threatens those most vulnerable across the globe.