Sweden formally announces NATO membership bid

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Sweden’s prime minister has announced that Sweden will join Finland in seeking NATO membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a historic shift that comes after more than 200 years of military nonalignment in the Nordic country.

The move on Monday, which is likely to upset the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, came after neighboring Finland announced Sunday that it, too, would seek to join the 30-country military alliance.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson called it “a historic change in our country’s security policy” as she addressed lawmakers in the Swedish capital.

“We will inform NATO that we want to become a member of the alliance,” she said. “Sweden needs formal security guarantees that come with membership in NATO.”