Fuel shortage adds to crisis in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – Sri Lankan authorities closed schools and asked public officials not to come to work in a desperate move to prepare for an acute fuel shortage that is expected to last days amid the nation's worst economic crisis in decades.

The Public Administration Ministry asked the public officials – except for those who maintain essential services – to stay home from work Friday “in a view of current fuel shortage and issues in transport facilities” across the country.

State- and government-approved private schools also closed Friday amid the worsening fuel shortage, with thousands of people waiting in queues at fuel stations across the country for days at a time.

Brazil freezes while Spain swelters

In Rio de Janeiro, bold swimmers have been urged to avoid the ocean, while Sao Paulo authorities had to open up subway stations to accommodate homeless people as Brazil's south experienced unusually low temperatures Friday.

Temperatures dropped below 25 degrees in Santa Catarina state, where several municipalities were covered with a thin layer of snow. Earlier this week, authorities in canceled soccer matches, closed public buildings early and suspended classes in schools and universities.

Meanwhile, large parts of Spain were under alert Friday as a wave of intense heat began sweeping across the country. The mercury has topped 105 degrees in parts of the country, May temperatures that rank among the hottest in two decades.

Dutch leader in trouble over texts

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte is facing unusual pressure after revelations that he has been deleting text messages about official matters for years. Critics accuse him of concealing state activity – but he says the messages just took up too much space in his years-old Nokia phone.

Rutte survived a no-confidence vote in parliament Thursday over the deleted text messages, but opposition parties are calling for further inquiry. Questions have also surfaced over whether his use of the old phone might have jeopardized national security.