Journalist killed on purpose: Probe

RAMALLAH, West Bank – The Palestinian Authority on Thursday announced the results of its investigation into the shooting death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, saying it had proved she was deliberately killed by Israeli forces as she tried to flee.

The conclusion echoed the results of a preliminary investigation announced nearly two weeks ago and were widely expected. Israel rejected the findings, with Defense Minister Benny Gantz calling them, “a blatant lie.”

Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian-American reporter for Al Jazeera's Arabic service, was shot in the head May 11 during an Israeli military raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Witnesses and Palestinian officials have said she was hit by Israeli fire. Israel says she was shot during a battle between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants.

Senegal hospital fire kills 11 newborns

Police were on guard and nearby residents and parents stood mourning outside a hospital in Senegal where a fire in the neonatal unit killed 11 newborns. Only three infants could be saved, President Macky Sall said before calling Thursday for three days of mourning for the young lives lost.

The fire at the Abdoul Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in Tivaouane, a town 75 miles northeast of the capital, Dakar, was blamed on an electrical short circuit, according to Mayor Demba Diop. Interior Minister Antoine Diome announced that authorities would be opening an investigation into the condition of the hospital's facilities as well as other health care centers, Senegalese media reported.

Ex-Louvre president accused of fraud

The former president of the Louvre museum has received preliminary charges for alleged antiquities trafficking during his tenure as head of the famous Paris museum.

Police in the French capital charged Jean-Luc Martinez on Wednesday with “complicity in organized fraud” and money laundering, according to the Paris prosecutors' office. Martinez stepped down last year as the Louvre's president, a post he had held since 2013.

The prosecutor's office said two of Martinez' former colleagues in the Louvre's Egyptian antiquities department were also taken into custody this week but released without charges.

Spacey accused of sexual assault in UK

British prosecutors said Thursday they have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The alleged victims are now in their 30s and 40s. The 62-year-old former “House of Cards” star ran London's Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey's career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations. Spacey testified Thursday in a courtroom in New York City in the civil lawsuit filed by Rapp.