Brazil officials confirm 91 deaths from flooding

Authorities in northeastern Brazil's Pernambuco state said Monday that 91 deaths have been confirmed from flooding over the weekend, with more two dozen people still missing.

Hundreds of rescue workers were searching for 26 people unaccounted for, according to the official statement.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday flew over the affected area of Pernambuco's capital, Recife, and neighboring Jaboatao dos Guararapes. Speaking to reporters afterward, he said that landing in the helicopter wasn't possible due to the soaked soil.

21 bodies found after plane crash

Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal on Monday recovered the bodies of 21 of the 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed a day earlier, officials said.

The Tara Air turboprop Twin Otter lost contact with the airport tower Sunday while flying on a scheduled flight in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.

Four Indians and two Germans were on the plane, Tara Air said. The three crew members and other passengers were Nepali nationals, it said.

East Jerusalem march defended

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday defended the decision to hold an annual march that celebrates Israel's takeover of east Jerusalem and was marked by violence and anti-Palestinian racism.

Authorities called up thousands of police, forcibly cleared out Palestinians and risked another war with the Islamic militant group Hamas to ensure that tens of thousands of mostly right-wing Israelis could parade through a dense Palestinian neighborhood and visit a bitterly contested holy site.

The march saw Israeli nationalists chant racist slogans, including “Death to Arabs,” and attack Palestinians and journalists.

Monkeypox kills 9 in Congo

Nine people have died of monkeypox in Congo in 2022, and Nigeria has recorded its first death from the disease this year, the countries' health authorities said, even as at least 20 countries continue to grapple with sudden outbreaks.

Dr. Aime Alongo, chief of the Sankuru health division in Congo, said Monday that 465 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the nation, making it one of the worst-hit in Africa.