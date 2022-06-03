Yemen cease-fire renewed 2 months

CAIRO – The United Nations said Thursday that Yemen's warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for two more months. The announcement is a glimmer of hope for the country, plagued by eight years of civil war, though significant obstacles remain to lasting peace.

The cease-fire between Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels first came into effect on April 2 – the first nationwide truce in the past six years of the conflict in the Arab World's most impoverished nation. However, both sides have accused the other of violating the truce at times. The announcement, which is the outcome of UN efforts, came only few hours before the original truce was set to expire later Thursday.

Displaced in Myanmar exceed 1 million

The United Nations' humanitarian relief agency says the number of people displaced within strife-torn Myanmar has for the first time exceeded 1 million, with well over half the total losing their homes after a military takeover last year.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says in a report that an already critical situation is being exacerbated by ongoing fighting between the military government and its opponents, the increasing prices of essential commodities, and the coming of monsoon season, while funding for its relief efforts is severely inadequate.

Its report covers the situation up to May 26. The military has hindered or denied independent access to areas not under its control, hampering aid efforts.

Israeli troops kill 2 more Palestinians

Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank during what the army described as violent confrontations Thursday. They are among four Palestinians killed in the last two days.

In recent months, Palestinians have carried out a wave of attacks against Israelis that have left 19 people dead. The military has launched near-daily operations across the West Bank that it says are aimed at breaking up militant networks to prevent more attacks.

Queen's 70-year celebration kicks off

Queen Elizabeth II stepped gingerly onto the Buckingham Palace balcony Thursday, drawing wild cheers from the tens of thousands who came to join her at the start of four days of celebrations of her 70 years on the throne.

Her fans sported Union Jack flags, party hats or plastic tiaras. Some had camped overnight in hopes of glimpsing the 96-year-old queen, whose appearances are becoming rare, and a chance to watch the Trooping the Color – a military parade that has marked each sovereign's official birthday since 1760.

Elizabeth, who became queen at 25, is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach the milestone of seven decades on the throne. Yet age has begun to catch up with her. Buckingham Palace announced that the queen would not attend a thanksgiving church service today after experiencing “some discomfort” at events Thursday.

Turkey files for new, traditional name

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has sent a letter to the United Nations formally requesting that his country be known as “Türkiye,” the state-run news agency reported.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has been pressing for the internationally recognized name Turkey to be changed to “Türkiye” (pronounced tur-key-YAY) as it is spelled and pronounced in Turkish. The move is seen as part of a push to dissociate its name from the bird, turkey, and some negative connotations that are associated with it.