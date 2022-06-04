Train derails in Germany; 4 dead

BERLIN – A train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured, authorities said.

Police said the regional train headed for Munich appeared to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain – just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

Police said on Twitter that four people were killed. They put the number of injured at about 30, 15 of whom were seriously injured and taken to hospitals.

The cause of the derailment was unknown. About 140 people were on the train at the time, including numerous students heading home from school for the Whitsun holiday.

Church leader admits to child rape

Naasón Joaquín García, the leader of Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo, who had been facing child rape and other charges, admitted just days before trial that he sexually abused three girls, California state prosecutors said.

García, 53, pleaded guilty Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to two counts of forcible oral copulation involving minors and one count of a lewd act upon a child who was 15. He had faced jury selection Monday in his trial on charges that included child rape and human trafficking to produce child pornography.

Garcia, leader of a church founded by his grandfather that has 5 million worldwide followers, was considered the “apostle” of Jesus Christ who could lead worshippers to salvation. Prosecutors said he wielded his spiritual influence to have sex with several female followers.

Ethiopian region facing mass arrests

Once a key ally of Ethiopia's federal government in its deadly war in the country's northern Tigray region, the neighboring Amhara region is now experiencing government-led mass arrests and disappearances of activists, journalists and other perceived critics.

More than 4,500 people have been arrested in the Amhara region as of May 23, according to officials, but some activists say the real figure could be much higher. They accuse Ethiopia's government of targeting ethnic Amhara people it considers a threat to its authority as it tries to move on from the Tigray crisis.

Chinese holiday celebration returns

The dragon boat tradition returned in parts of China on Friday for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic as restrictions are lifted.

The historic Lychee Bay scenic area in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou staged boat displays and other scaled-back celebrations to mark the holiday commemorating the death more than 2,200 years ago of revered poet and government minister Qu Yuan. Restrictions on the length of events and the size of crowds remained in place but did little to dampen the mood.

Harry, Meghan attend queen's jubilee

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined other members of Britain's royal family Friday at a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

The queen herself skipped the event at St. Paul's Cathedral in London due to difficulties getting around that have limited the 96-year-old monarch's public engagements.

Harry and Meghan, who gave up royal duties and moved to California two years ago, kept a low profile during the jubilee events held Thursday, the first of four days of celebrations.