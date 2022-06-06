Queen appears on final day of jubilee

LONDON – In a crowning moment for her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II waved at tens of thousands of adoring crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

The 96-year-old monarch has curtailed her schedule in recent months due to difficulties in moving around. Prior to Sunday, the queen had appeared in public only twice – both on Thursday – during the four-day holiday weekend's celebrations.

Officials said she experienced “discomfort” during those events.

Huge crowds that lined the Mall outside the palace for the climax of a boisterous, colorful pageant cheered as the monarch emerged on the balcony with Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, and Prince William and his family.

It was an image for the history books and a glimpse into the monarchy's future, with the queen's three heirs – her 73-year-old son Charles, eldest grandson William and eldest great-grandson Prince George – by her side.

The queen, dressed in bright green, waved and smiled after the crowds belted out “God Save The Queen.” Her appearance, which lasted only a few minutes, was followed by a crowd-pleasing performance of ABBA's “Dancing Queen.”

It was an uplifting finale to a massive street pageant celebrating the queen's life and highlighting Britain's diversity.

Thousands of people turned out on the streets of London, many speaking with excitement and pride about their queen and country.

Afterward, the monarch issued a statement thanking all those who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee.

“When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first,” she said.

“But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.”