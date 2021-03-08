Myanmar police arrest hundreds; strike called

YANGON, Myanmar – Myanmar careened deeper into crisis, as police occupied hospitals and universities and reportedly arrested hundreds of people involved in protesting last month's military seizure of power, while a coalition of labor unions called a strike for today.

Tension was high Sunday in the country's biggest city, Yangon, where for a second night running gunshots from heavy weapons rang out in the streets of several neighborhoods after the start of an 8 p.m. curfew. The sounds of what apparently were stun grenades could also be heard on videos posted on social media.

The purpose for security forces using such weapons when protesters had left the streets appeared to be to strike fear in anyone who might think about defying the authorities. In a similar vein, there were many filmed cases of police and soldiers in plain view savagely beating protesters they had in custody.

Some of the shooting was heard near hospitals, where reports said neighborhood residents sought to block the entry of police and soldiers.

Security forces have often targeted medical workers and facilities, attacking ambulances and their crews. Taking over hospitals would allow the authorities to easily arrest wounded people presumed to be protesters.