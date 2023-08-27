KYIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a midair collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots. Ukraine’s air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat told Ukrainian television on Sunday it wasn’t immediately clear how long the probe would take.
Two L-39 training military aircraft collided on Friday during a combat mission over Ukraine’s western Zhytomyr region. Three pilots were killed, including Andriy Pilshchykov, a well-known pilot with the nickname “Juice” who was an outspoken advocate for Ukraine getting F-16 fighter jets.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly address on Saturday paid tribute to Pilshchykov, describing him as a “Ukrainian officer, one of those who helped our country a lot.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Sunday that it targeted – and successfully hit – an airfield in the Kyiv region. Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the claim.
600 firefighters battle blazes in Greece
More than 600 firefighters, including reinforcements from several European countries and backed by a fleet of water-dropping planes and helicopters, were tackling the remnants of three major wildfires in Greece on Sunday, two of which have been raging for days.
Greece has been plagued by daily outbreaks of dozens of fires over the past week as gale-force winds and hot, dry summer conditions combined to whip up flames and hamper firefighting efforts. Across the country, firefighters were battling 105 wildfires on Sunday, with 46 of them having broken out in the 24 hours between Saturday evening and Sunday evening, the fire department said.
Authorities are investigating the causes of the blazes, with arson suspected in some. In Greece’s northeastern region, a massive wildfire believed to have caused 20 of the 21 wildfire-related deaths in the past week, was burning for a ninth day.
By Friday, fire department officials had arrested 163 people on fire-related charges since the start of the fire prevention season, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said, including 118 for negligence and 24 for deliberate arson. The police had made a further 18 arrests, he said.
Pope eager for pilgrimage to Mongolia
Pope Francis on Sunday described his visit later this week to Mongolia, the first-ever pilgrimage by a pontiff to the east Asian country, as a much-desired occasion to encounter a “noble, wise” people.
Speaking to the public in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said the trip would also be an opportunity to embrace the Catholic community there, describing the church in Mongolia as “small in numbers but lively in faith and great in charity.” The pilgrimage is also an opportunity “to meet up close with a noble, wise people,’’ he said.
Francis departs on Thursday, returning to Rome four days later. There are less than 1,500 Catholics in Mongolia, where some 3.2 million people live in one of the world’s least densely populated countries. The largest percentage of Mongolia’s people are Buddhist.
Bog Snorkeling Championship held
Intrepid athletes donned snorkels and slithered through slime on Sunday during one of Britain’s quirkiest sporting events: the World Bog Snorkeling Championships.
The annual competition in the tiny town of Llanwrtyd Wells, Wales, sees competitors race to complete two lengths of a 60-yard water-filled trench cut through a peat bog. They can use flippers on their feet, but conventional swimming strokes are banned.
Some contestants accessorized their snorkels, masks and flippers with more flamboyant touches – one carried a giant plastic toad on their head, another had a bathing cap adorned with flowers. Competitors at the 35th annual contest were hoping to beat the time of current world record-holder Neil Rutter, who won in 1 minute, 18 seconds in 2018.