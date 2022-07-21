ROME – Italy is headed for an early election after its president accepted Premier Mario Draghi's resignation Thursday and decided there was no possibility for cobbling together another government following the rapid collapse of the ruling coalition.
The demise of Draghi’s coalition in the eurozone’s third-largest economy and the uncertainty of what Italian voters will decide at the polls have dealt a destabilizing blow to the country and Europe amid rising inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
President Sergio Mattarella said the election will be held Sept. 25. Parliament's five-year term would have expired in March 2023, so effectively the election would be held barely six months ahead of time. Draghi was staying on at Mattarella's request in a caretaker role, ensuring the government can carry out basic measures in the months before a new coalition is in place.
Russian shelling pounded a densely populated area in Ukraine's second-largest city Thursday, killing at least three people and injuring at least 23 others with a barrage that struck a mosque, a medical facility and a shopping area, according to officials and witnesses.
Police in the northeast city of Kharkiv said cluster bombs hit Barabashovo Market, where Associated Press journalists saw a woman crying over her dead husband’s body. Local officials said the shelling also struck a bus stop, a gym and a residential building.
The bombardment came after Russia on Wednesday reiterated its plans to seize territories beyond eastern Ukraine, where the Russian military has spent months trying to conquer the Donbas region, which is south of Kharkiv.
Multiple deaths were reported during a police raid Thursday in Rio de Janeiro’s largest complex of favelas, or low-income communities, but the exact toll remained unclear hours later.
An officer and two other individuals were killed and a woman was injured, an early police statement said. The Rio-based newspaper O Globo, among other outlets, reported that the woman was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.
Upon arriving just beyond the site of the operation, Associated Press reporters saw residents carrying about 10 bodies as bystanders shouted, “We want peace!” Residents said that those who attempted to help the injured risked arrest.
Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president Thursday to take charge of a nation bitterly angry he will remain in power amid an unprecedented economic crisis.
The six-time prime minister had never held the top job. But he easily won the secret ballot of lawmakers Wednesday to finish the term of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned after protesters stormed his residence last week.
Sri Lankans have taken to the streets for months to demand their top leaders step down to take responsibility for economic chaos that has left the nation's 22 million people struggling with shortages of essentials, including medicine, fuel and food.
Human rights activists Thursday launched a new campaign in the Philippines to prevent a repeat of the abuses and plunder of the martial-law era that began 50 years ago under the father of the country's new president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Pro-Marcos propaganda has portrayed the late president’s reign as a “golden era.” But the activists said in a news conference they would fight efforts by Marcos Jr. and his supporters to gloss over the widespread human rights atrocities and corruption committed under the elder Marcos' dictatorship.
He imposed martial law in the Philippines in September 1972 and finally was ousted in a 1986 army-backed “People Power” pro-democracy uprising.