OSLO, Norway – Two people were killed and more than a dozen injured early today in a mass shooting in Oslo, Norwegian police said, as the city was gearing up for an annual Pride parade.
The shooting happened outside a bar in the downtown area of the Norwegian capital, police said. A suspect was arrested, and police don’t believe any other people were involved, police spokesman Tore Barstad said.
He said the motive was not immediately known and that it wasn’t clear whether the shooting had any connection to the Pride parade that was to be held today in Oslo.
Afghan prisoner leaves Guantanamo
An Afghan prisoner held in U.S. custody for nearly 15 years has been released from the Guantanamo Bay detention center after a federal court ruled he was unlawfully detained, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed Friday.
Asadullah Haroon Gul’s release was announced by Britain-based rights group Reprieve, which said Gul’s “family feared him dead for many years and for the first nine years of his captivity, he did not have access to a lawyer, despite multiple attempts to obtain legal representation.”
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, criticized the transfer. “The terrorist organization that now controls Afghanistan cannot and will not ensure Gul, or any future detainees who are released, will not return to the battlefield and potentially kill Americans or other innocent civilians,” Rubio said.
Supplies roll into quake-hit Afghanistan
Tents, food and medical supplies rolled into the mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan where thousands were left homeless or injured by this week’s powerful earthquake, which state media said killed 1,150 people. A new aftershock Friday took five more lives and deepened the misery.
Among the dead from Wednesday’s magnitude 6 quake are 121 children, but that figure is expected to climb, said Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF’s representative in Afghanistan. He said close to 70 children were injured.
Overstretched aid agencies said the disaster underscored the need for countries to rethink their financial cut-off since Taliban insurgents seized Afghanistan 10 months ago.
Ecuador leader warns of possible coup
Ecuador’s president charged Friday that the Indigenous leader heading a nationwide strike is seeking to stage a coup and warned he will use all legal tools to contain the violence unleashed by the demonstrations.
But President Guillermo Lasso said he was willing to engage in talks with Leonidas Iza, leader of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities, on ending protests that were in their 13th day. Strikers demand that gasoline prices be cut by 45 cents a gallon to $2.10, price controls be imposed on agricultural products and a larger budget be set for education.
French suspects held for needle attacks
Several suspects around France have been detained or given preliminary charges in recent days for allegedly pricking people with a needle in nightclubs or at concerts, following a surge in needle attacks that have confounded authorities and seeded panic among young club-goers.
The French Interior Ministry, prosecutors, the national anti-drug agency, public health authorities and doctors have not determined a motive for the attacks or whether the victims were injected with any substance.
Since January, 1,004 people have filed formal complaints with French authorities about such needle pricks, an Interior Ministry official told The Associated Press.