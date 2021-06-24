South Bend officer rescues kitten from rush-hour traffic

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND -- A northern Indiana police officer turned cat-whisperer to help rescue a kitten after the frisky feline darted in front of his cruiser during rush-hour traffic.

South Bend Police Officer Chris Voros was driving about 5 p.m. Wednesday when the gray kitten ran in front of his cruiser. Voros stopped, got out and tried to help the cat, but it darted under his vehicle.

After trying unsuccessfully to coax the cat out by calling “Here, kitty, kitty,” he then tried to lure it into the open with a stick. But that didn't work and the cat hopped into a wheel well beneath Voros' cruiser at one time before hopping back down, the South Bend Tribune reported.

A photographer with the newspaper who was driving by stopped and photographed Voros' rescue efforts.

Bystanders soon stopped to help, and within a few minutes the cat emerged and they helped Voros corral it. The officer wrapped the kitten in a towel, placed it in his back seat and drove off.