    Wednesday, August 04, 2021 6:30 pm

    Woman bought $1 million lottery ticket after flight was canceled

     

    Associated Press

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Having just had her flight canceled, a Missouri woman's luck quickly changed when she won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

    Angela Caravella, 51, of Kansas City, Missouri, claimed a $1 million top prize last month from "The Fastest Road to $1,000,000" scratch-off game, according to a Florida Lottery news release. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

    “I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly,” Caravella said. “I bought a few scratch-off tickets to pass the time and just like that -- I won $1 million!”

    Caravella purchased her winning ticket from a Publix supermarket in Brandon, just east of Tampa. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

    The $30 game that Caravella won launched in February 2020, and features 155 top prizes of $1 million and more than $948 million in cash prizes.

