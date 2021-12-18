Odds & Ends

Up, up and they pay

A rare copy of a Superman No. 1 comic book that sold on newsstands for a dime in 1939 was bought for $2.6 million in an auction.

The comic was sold Thursday night to a buyer with a secret identity, according to ComicConnect.com, an online auction company.

The seller, Mark Michaelson of Houston, bought the comic in 1979 from its original owner and kept it in a temperature-controlled safe. Now semi-retired, he paid his way through college by buying and selling comics.

