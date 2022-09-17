SOUTH BEND – With Notre Dame's offense sputtering in the first half against California, coach Marcus Freeman tried every method he could think of to coax better play out of foundering quarterback Drew Pyne.
"First you're like, OK, he'll get it," Freeman said. "Tapped him on the shoulder pad, and then I said, 'OK, that's not working' and I went to the other end of the spectrum, ripped his butt a little bit. That didn't work too much. But you know what, I told Drew, 'Relax, man, go out and be Drew Pyne and execute.'"
It's difficult to imagine a worse beginning to Pyne's inaugural game as Notre Dame's first-string quarterback. On Notre Dame's first five drives, the Irish failed to gain a first down and on the fifth, Pyne fumbled a snap and Cal recovered in Notre Dame territory, setting up a touchdown. At the outset, Pyne failed to hit even the shortest throws, missed open receivers and couldn't get anything going in the quarterback run game. When the Irish finally notched a first down in the second quarter, a booming Bronx cheer went up from the Notre Dame Stadium crowd.
During that rough opening stretch, television cameras caught Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees ripping into Pyne on the phone.
Pyne insisted he wants that kind of coaching – when he learned he would start this week in place of the injured Tyler Buchner, he told Rees to be hard on him in practice to make it a game-like situation – and he eventually settled into the game today and led the Irish to four scores in five possessions on the way to a 24-17 win over the Golden Bears. Pyne's numbers were not spectacular – 17 of 23 for 150 yards and two touchdowns – and he didn't complete anything down the field, but he did enough to lead the Irish to a win. With 6:30 left in the fourth quarter, trailing by a touchdown, Cal went for it on fourth-and-10 at the Notre Dame 22, an implicit admission the Bears did not feel they could stop the Irish and get the ball back if they kicked a field goal. Such a decision would have been almost unfathomable barely two hours earlier; it was a testament to how much the Irish offense improved as the day wore on.
Pyne credited his parents for instilling in him a never-give-up attitude.
"That's something we preach in our family," the redshirt sophomore said. "When I was two years old, just learning how to stand, I would be on the bed standing and my dad would push me down just so I could get back up. He told me that (Friday) night. I told myself that no matter what I'm going to keep going, keep going, keep pushing. It's pretty easy when you have such great teammates and such great coaches who all believe in me."
Pyne's difficult start was not due to a lack of preparation, Freeman said. He and the Irish coaching staff had to kick the new starter out of the office a few times during the week and push him to stop watching film, go home and get some sleep.
"That's who Drew Pyne is," Freeman said. "He's an ultimate competitor. He's going to prepare the right way, and this is going to be a momentum builder for him."
Pyne's improvement as the game went along did not come in a vacuum, however. One of the biggest factors in the change in Notre Dame's offensive outlook was an offensive line that finally, after 2 1/2 subpar games, began to get some push up front. When that happened, running backs Chris Tyree and Audric Estime were able to get free for a series of decent rushes and that in turn opened up a quick passing game that made life relatively easy for Pyne. After a 3-for-8 start, he hit 14 of his last 15 passes. He was not pressured hardly at all after halftime and at times his job consisted mostly of handing off and watching.
On the other hand, he also made some nice reads on zone-read plays, which had been the bread and butter of the offense when Buchner was running the show. Pyne is not as fast as Buchner is and the one zone-read the Irish ran in the first half went nowhere, but Pyne made repeatedly made the right decision on such plays in the second half, even scrambling seven yards for a first down on one keeper. After halftime, the Irish got a glimpse of what the offense will likely be with Pyne behind center: heavy on the run, a lot of quick passes and an emphasis on getting playmakers (especially Tyree and Estime) the ball in space. It wasn't always pretty, but it was effective consistently down the stretch, which is more than can be said for the offense in the first two games.
"I saw everything I saw on film all week," Pyne said. "I saw everything on the field the right way and I just have to go out and execute. There wasn't any mental, it was all physical errors (on the first five drives). Coach Rees always puts us in a great position to play well and I just have to go out and execute."
Dual-threat backfield
Notre Dame was without running back Logan Diggs because of an illness, leaving Estime and Tyree to get every touch out of the backfield. The pair combined to handle the ball 43 times and pick up 227 total yards, including a 21-yard touchdown reception for Tyree and a 36-yard catch for Estime – on a slightly low throw no less – that set up the go-ahead score.
Notre Dame wasn't particularly explosive in the run game, but it got enough yardage on first-down runs from the second quarter on to stay ahead of the sticks and give Pyne options on second and third down. That's an improvement over the first two games, when the Irish mostly ran into brick walls on the ground.
"That was our goal coming into the game was to run the ball and be dominant," Estime said. "We did that successfully so that definitely gave us a lot of momentum and power to go win this game."
Tyree's workload in particular increased: after he garnered just 12 touches over the first two games, he had 12 in the first half today.
Freeman stressed to Rees the need to run the ball on early downs after the Irish stalled in the first quarter – "That might have been mentioned on the headset," the head coach said, smiling – but reiterated his faith in his offensive coordinator after the game.
"I was proud of him saying, 'OK, you know what, let's go, let's get some runs, let's get the momentum going,' and then he kind of took over," Freeman said of Rees. "That (36-yard pass) to Audric, I'm sitting there screaming, 'Get the call, go, go, go,' and he's like, 'Coach, I got (an audible),' bam, made the (audible), (big play). "I'm like, 'That's why I need to shut up and let you do your job.'"
Defensive line steps up
Prior to the season, it appeared as though Notre Dame's defensive line would be the strength of the team and frustrate opposing quarterbacks with constant pressure. After sacking Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud on the first series of the season, the Irish were somewhat quiet up front over the rest of the first two games.
That changed today. Notre Dame's defensive front finally looked like the unit many thought could be one of the best in the country, notching six sacks against Cal quarterback Jack Plummer – including two to end fourth-quarter drives with the Irish in front by a touchdown – and narrowly missing about four more as Plummer showed some high-level mobility in the pocket. Defensive tackle Jacob Lacey had two sacks after coming into the game with just 1/2 a sack in his career and defensive end Isaiah Foskey chipped in 1 1/2 quarterback takedowns, running his career total to 18, fourth in Irish history.
"We prepared all week for this," Lacey said. "We knew we had a chance to get after the quarterback and we emphasized it every day. As you can see, it paid off, we had a crazy day on the defensive line and we're only going forward from here. ... It's everything we worked for."
Freeman has wanted better from this line by his own admission and it delivered today. If the Irish are going to have any chance against the better offenses they face, the USCs and the North Carolinas (coming up next week in Chapel Hill!) it's likely going to come from that line making opposing quarterbacks' lives miserable.
"I was hard on that unit," Freeman said. "But they know I believe in them. There was one point in the second half, (defensive end Justin) Ademilola, he walked over to me and he said, 'Coach, I got you. I got you.' Went out and made a sack. That's what you want, man. You want some guys to take ownership in the performance on the field. That's a deep group ... and we're going to need them all. We're going to need them all to have a relentless pass rush."
Just win, baby
This was far from a pretty victory. The Irish looked like a team headed for a 2-10 record for a good chunk of the first half and let Cal hang around in the fourth quarter with conservative offensive play-calling and some costly defensive penalties. One win does not save a team that is still nowhere close to where it wanted to be when the season began. But in that second half, there were glimpses of the team many thought the Irish could become this season: strong in the trenches, able to run the ball well enough to wear down defenses, living off short, quick passes. It's a formula that can work if the Irish perfect it.
For now, a win is enough. Freeman has a victory under his belt, the Irish aren't 0-3 and the negative noise around the program will stop for a week at least.
"I'm so proud of you all," Freeman told his team after the game. "You all deserve this. Your hard work, your practice habits, the sacrifices you put in. You all deserve this feeling. This is why we put the work in practice, because this is the greatest feeling in the world. ... That's why we gotta prepare the right way. We get as our work deserves, man. We got work to do, we know that. This is what you get when you prepare the right way."