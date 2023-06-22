Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, of Bryan, Ohio, will become an affiliate of Parkview Health, effective Oct. 1, the organizations announced today.
In a statement, the organizations said they have approved a definitive agreement. Terms were not disclosed.
Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers operates hospitals in Bryan and Montpelier, Ohio, and an outpatient center in Archbold, Ohio. Beginning Oct. 1, those facilities will be renamed Parkview Bryan Hospital, Parkview Montpelier Hospital and Parkview Archbold.
In March, the organizations signed a letter of intent to enter a strategic partnership, and have worked since on the due diligence to complete the definitive agreement.
"Acknowledging the challenges facing smaller health systems today, our leadership sought a trusted partner that shares our values and commitment to maintaining local, high-quality care," said Chad Tinkel, Community Hospitals' president and CEO, in the statement.
"Through the affiliation, Parkview will offer a full spectrum of high-quality care in northwest Ohio, complementing existing services and expanding our commitment to the health and well-being of our region," said Rick Henvey, CEO of Parkview Health, in the statement.
The organizations have been collaborating for more than a decade, the statement said. It said several Parkview Physicians Group-Ohio clinics are located near or on Community Hospitals' campuses, and Parkview provides technical support for Community Hospitals' electronic health record system, including the MyChart patient portal.