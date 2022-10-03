An Ohio woman was arrested Monday evening in connection with a hit-and-run accident that resulted in a 13-year-old's death, the Steuben County Sheriff's Department said.
Hope A. Richmond, 45, of Montpelier, Ohio, was taken into custody by sheriff's detectives at a residence south of Fremont, a news release said.
The accident on Saturday occurred on County Road 275 North near Lake James about 9 p.m., the sheriff's department reported previously. A 12-year-old boy was also injured.
An initial investigation showed the driver left the crash scene before first responders arrived. Both the 12-year-old and the older boy were found near the road with significant injuries.
The 13-year-old was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, but later flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center because of serious injuries. The 12-year-old was treated for minor injuries at Cameron Memorial.