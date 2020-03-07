Down on the farm, a hand-washing tip

How long is 20 seconds?

Health professionals have long advised that washing your hands often, and for at least 20 seconds, would curb the spread of many diseases and infections including colds, flu and stomach viruses.

But most of us, even regular hand washers, don't wash long enough.

So here's an easy trick taught in elementary school decades ago. Almost everyone is familiar with the “Old McDonald” song, which kids still know today because of “Sesame Street.”

But did you know that one verse of this easy-to-sing classic takes about 20 seconds. Try it:

“Old MacDonald had a farm

“E-I-E-I-O

“And on his farm he had a cow

““E-I-E-I-O

“With a moo moo here

“And a moo moo there

“Here a moo, there a moo

“Everywhere a moo moo

“Old MacDonald had a farm

“E-I-E-I-O”

And you are welcome for the earworm.