'This just brings out the best'

In the midst of this extraordinary week, Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed took a few minutes to answer some emailed questions from editorial writer Tim Harmon.

There was one question he can't yet answer: whether the effects of the coronavirus have affected crime rates. The department expects to have statistics on that next week.

Q. Your officers don't have the option of working from home. What are the department and they as individuals doing to keep safe from coronavirus?

A. We would ask the public help us by adhering to the directive from the governor's office and stay home when travel isn't necessary. Also, if possible step outside and meet the officers if they are there to take a report. If we ask to take the report by phone, let us. We are all trying to get through this as best and as safely as possible.

Q. We know — thank goodness — that we can still call the police for help in an emergency. But what about a fender-bender or a loud-music-in-the-neighborhood complaint? What kinds of things shouldn't we be contacting the police for help with during the crisis?

A. I'd ask that you don't use our police lines for general health questions or to ask us if you can take a walk or if we know where the toilet paper is. Yes, we have been fielding these calls. We need to keep these lines free for police issues. We are still responding to calls for service, including accidents.

Police work is high-pressure to begin with. Now officers have the added worry that they could become infected.

Q. Are there resources available to help officers and their families cope with the stress?

A. We have systems in place to aid our officers in many different ways. We have informational pages with things they can do to keep safe. As always, if needed, we have resources available at any time for mental health. Safety, both physical and mental, is paramount for our department.

Q. You have a number of new officers who are starting their careers at a very trying time. Are any of them telling you now they wished they had become, say, accountants instead?

A. No, I haven't had anyone say anything like that. This profession is about sacrifice. Our officers do that on a daily basis. They became officers for times like this. This just brings out the best.