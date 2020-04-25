Charters diving into relief pool

With billions of dollars in federal relief pouring into the states, ongoing government spending is easy to overlook. It shouldn't escape scrutiny.

Consider Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who this month steered millions of dollars to corporate charter school chains from previously appropriated funds. From the $440 million a year earmarked for the federal Charter Schools Program, she gave $72 million to IDEA, a Texas-based charter network with 56 schools and plans to open dozens more in Texas, Louisiana and Florida.

To facilitate expansion, the charter school board approved the lease of a private jet for nearly $2 million a year. It canceled the lease when the Houston Chronicle wrote about it, but not before the company's CEO hired a private jet to fly to Florida to meet with DeVos. The company's executives also were permitted to fly first class on commercial flights with their families.

Mater Academy was another big winner under DeVos, collecting $57 million from the federal program. It is affiliated with a for-profit chain based in Florida, Academica.

Charter schools aren't facing immediate hardship under COVID-19.

As with public schools and private schools receiving vouchers, state tuition payments covered costs through the current school year. But that hasn't stopped some for-profit charter chains from applying for assistance under the Paycheck Protection Program, in competition with small businesses that have been forced to shut their doors.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools and state-level associations urged their members to consider applying for the federal relief, according to Education Week, in spite of the fact the schools have assured public funding this year.