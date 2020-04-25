Notre Dame bids farewell to another coaching legend

In December 2014, women's college basketball fans in Fort Wayne got an opportunity to watch Muffet McGraw work her magic up close when Notre Dame beat Maryland at Memorial Coliseum.

The game, which drew more than 9,000 fans – higher than the average Fighting Irish crowd in South Bend – led Coach McGraw to suggest Fort Wayne host an NCAA regional tournament in the future.

Energized by McGraw's support, the city laid plans to host this spring's women's regional – plans that, alas, fell victim to the COVID-19 crisis. The shutdown also pushed McGraw toward a move she's contemplated for several years – retirement.

McGraw was one of college athletics' greatest coaches. During her career, her teams won 936 games – sixth-highest among all Division I coaches. In her 33 years at Notre Dame, McGraw took the Fighting Irish to nine NCAA Final Fours and won two national titles. She was also a powerful advocate for women's sports, a role, thankfully, she plans to continue.

“Men run the world, men have the power, men make the decisions,” she said as she called for the hiring of more women's coaches during last year's Final Four in Tampa, Florida. “When you look at men's basketball and 99% of the jobs go to men, why shouldn't 100 or 99% of the jobs in women's basketball go to women? Maybe it's because we only have 10% women athletic directors in Division I. People hire people who look like them, and that's the problem.”

Fans will miss watching not only McGraw's superbly coached teams, but also her years-long rivalry with another women's basketball coaching legend. Their relationship wasn't always cordial, but even Gino Auriemma of the University of Connecticut knows the game will be different without her. “We had some memorable moments that will live forever in the history of women's basketball,” he said.