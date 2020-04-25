Zoom to trivia challenge

Looking for a new entertainment option as you hunker down? Try your hand at the U.S. citizenship test in a friendly competition hosted via Zoom, the online meeting site.

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis, home to the Hoosier State's only U.S. president, is hosting the virtual Citizenship Challenge from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A prize will be awarded to the top team.

Join the event by signing into the Zoom app and entering the meeting ID, 852 2579 4838, with password 1888.

The Harrison site, like most museums, is currently closed. You can browse its collections online at bhpsite.org. The presidential site is a national partner for the Citizenship Project, sponsored by the American Alliance of Museums.