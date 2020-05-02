Generosity can help ease isolation

Giving Tuesday is typically the first Tuesday after Black Friday – a focus on giving in a season often overshadowed by commercialism. As a result of COVID-19, Giving Tuesday can't wait. If you can afford it, your charitable gifts are sorely needed now.

The federal relief act offers an incentive. It includes a $300 “above-the-line” deduction for charitable contributions. You don't have to itemize deductions on a Schedule A form to take advantage of the tax break. If you do itemize, you can't take the new deduction, but most taxpayers have taken advantage of the standard deduction since the 2017 tax reform law went into effect. Charitable giving declined as a result.

There's no lack of organizations in need. If you want to help struggling families with basic needs, consider donating to organizations distributing food or assisting with rent. Consider supporting a nonprofit not typically on your giving list, serving people with disabilities or those with mental illness. Or think about giving more to those you routinely support – it's tough to find a nonprofit that's not struggling from the economic shutdown.

Giving doesn't have to involve a charitable contribution. Consider buying a gift card from a local restaurant or merchant to use later this year. Write a note of thanks to health care workers or reach out to someone who has been alone in the past weeks.

The need will still be there in December, but #GivingTuesdayNow can help ease the immediate need.